Andre Drummond and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 30, Drummond produced 15 points, 23 rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 105-92 win against the 76ers.

Below we will dive into Drummond's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Andre Drummond Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 7.0 9.4 Rebounds 14.5 8.1 10.6 Assists -- 0.6 0.5 PRA -- 15.7 20.5 PR -- 15.1 20



Andre Drummond Insights vs. the 76ers

Drummond has taken 5.2 shots per game this season and made 2.8 per game, which account for 5.8% and 6.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Drummond's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 10th in possessions per game with 99.3.

Defensively, the 76ers are sixth in the league, giving up 110.9 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers have conceded 42.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the 10th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per contest.

Andre Drummond vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2023 30 15 23 2 0 3 2 12/18/2023 14 5 8 0 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.