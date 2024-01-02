Alex Caruso plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on December 30, Caruso produced 14 points and five assists in a 105-92 win against the 76ers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Caruso's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.0 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.0 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.7 PRA -- 16 17.2 PR -- 13.5 14.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Caruso has made 3.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Caruso's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 10th in possessions per game with 99.3.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The 76ers give up 42.8 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are ranked 10th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.2 makes per game, fourth in the NBA.

Alex Caruso vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2023 28 14 2 5 3 1 1 12/18/2023 31 10 4 4 0 2 1

