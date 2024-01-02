The Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) square off against the Chicago Bulls (15-19) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Bulls vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 120 - Bulls 107

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 10.5)

76ers (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-12.4)

76ers (-12.4) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.9

The 76ers' .688 ATS win percentage (22-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .500 mark (17-17-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 10.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Philadelphia is 5-1 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Chicago racks up as a 10.5-point underdog.

Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (21 out of 32).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 8-12, while the 76ers are 20-4 as moneyline favorites.

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bulls are the third-worst squad in the NBA (109.9 points per game). On defense, they are eighth (112 points allowed per game).

Chicago collects 43.1 rebounds per game and concede 44.5 boards, ranking 21st and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

At 23.5 assists per game, the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA.

Chicago is the best team in the league in turnovers per game (11.4) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.8).

The Bulls make 11.7 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 23rd and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.

