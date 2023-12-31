Sunday's OVC schedule includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-5, 0-0 OVC) meeting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-6, 0-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Drew Cisse: 8.3 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Damarco Minor: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Western Illinois AVG Western Illinois Rank 273rd 70.5 Points Scored 70.7 271st 164th 70.3 Points Allowed 69.3 136th 286th 33.8 Rebounds 44.0 9th 216th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 12.1 24th 203rd 7.2 3pt Made 6.4 281st 307th 11.4 Assists 12.5 252nd 41st 9.6 Turnovers 12.4 223rd

