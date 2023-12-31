Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's OVC schedule includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-5, 0-0 OVC) meeting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-6, 0-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Western Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Drew Cisse: 8.3 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- James Dent Jr.: 14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jesiah West: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ryan Myers: 12.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quinlan Bennett: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 5.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|Western Illinois AVG
|Western Illinois Rank
|273rd
|70.5
|Points Scored
|70.7
|271st
|164th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|136th
|286th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|44.0
|9th
|216th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|24th
|203rd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.4
|281st
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.5
|252nd
|41st
|9.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|223rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.