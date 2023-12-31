How to Watch Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- The Leathernecks have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
- Western Illinois has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Leathernecks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 190th.
- The Leathernecks average only 3.2 more points per game (71.9) than the Cougars allow (68.7).
- When it scores more than 68.7 points, Western Illinois is 5-0.
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Western Illinois is putting up more points at home (85.7 per game) than on the road (60.1).
- The Leathernecks concede 60.5 points per game at home, and 72.7 on the road.
- At home, Western Illinois sinks 7.7 treys per game, 2.6 more than it averages on the road (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.1%) than away (27.9%).
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Green Bay
|W 68-59
|Resch Center
|12/18/2023
|Eureka
|W 92-56
|Western Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|W 65-54
|Farris Center
|12/31/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Western Hall
|1/6/2024
|Lindenwood
|-
|Western Hall
