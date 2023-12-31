The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Leathernecks have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
  • Western Illinois has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 190th.
  • The Leathernecks average only 3.2 more points per game (71.9) than the Cougars allow (68.7).
  • When it scores more than 68.7 points, Western Illinois is 5-0.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Western Illinois is putting up more points at home (85.7 per game) than on the road (60.1).
  • The Leathernecks concede 60.5 points per game at home, and 72.7 on the road.
  • At home, Western Illinois sinks 7.7 treys per game, 2.6 more than it averages on the road (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.1%) than away (27.9%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Green Bay W 68-59 Resch Center
12/18/2023 Eureka W 92-56 Western Hall
12/20/2023 @ Central Arkansas W 65-54 Farris Center
12/31/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 Southeast Missouri State - Western Hall
1/6/2024 Lindenwood - Western Hall

