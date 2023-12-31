The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois Stats Insights

The Leathernecks have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Western Illinois has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Leathernecks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 190th.

The Leathernecks average only 3.2 more points per game (71.9) than the Cougars allow (68.7).

When it scores more than 68.7 points, Western Illinois is 5-0.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Western Illinois is putting up more points at home (85.7 per game) than on the road (60.1).

The Leathernecks concede 60.5 points per game at home, and 72.7 on the road.

At home, Western Illinois sinks 7.7 treys per game, 2.6 more than it averages on the road (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.1%) than away (27.9%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule