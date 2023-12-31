Sunday's game between the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-11) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with Western Illinois securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 31.

The Cougars enter this matchup after an 80-74 loss to Eastern Illinois on Friday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 77, SIU-Edwardsville 71

Other OVC Predictions

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 254 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 89-79, it was their best victory of the year so far.

SIU-Edwardsville has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

The Cougars have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (three).

SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).

SIU-Edwardsville 2023-24 Best Wins

89-79 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 254) on December 3

91-83 at home over Evansville (No. 343) on November 12

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Ava Stoller: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Sofie Lowis: 12.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (33-for-85)

12.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (33-for-85) Macy Silvey: 9 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82)

9 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82) Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.9 FG%

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars average 72.8 points per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 78.1 per contest (344th in college basketball). They have a -74 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

In home games, the Cougars are averaging 20.2 more points per game (84.3) than they are in road games (64.1).

SIU-Edwardsville is giving up 72.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (82.3).

