How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) hope to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 44% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
- SIU-Edwardsville has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 251st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Leathernecks rank third.
- The 71.9 points per game the Cougars put up are just 4.8 more points than the Leathernecks give up (67.1).
- SIU-Edwardsville is 6-2 when scoring more than 67.1 points.
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- SIU-Edwardsville posts 83.8 points per game in home games, compared to 61 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 22.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Cougars are giving up 13.1 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (76.3).
- When playing at home, SIU-Edwardsville is making 1.7 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than on the road (6.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (35.1%).
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Central Christian Bible
|W 99-56
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 75-64
|Carver Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 67-58
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/31/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/11/2024
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
