The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) hope to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 44% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
  • SIU-Edwardsville has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 251st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Leathernecks rank third.
  • The 71.9 points per game the Cougars put up are just 4.8 more points than the Leathernecks give up (67.1).
  • SIU-Edwardsville is 6-2 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • SIU-Edwardsville posts 83.8 points per game in home games, compared to 61 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 22.8 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Cougars are giving up 13.1 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (76.3).
  • When playing at home, SIU-Edwardsville is making 1.7 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than on the road (6.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (35.1%).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Central Christian Bible W 99-56 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/21/2023 @ Bradley L 75-64 Carver Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Illinois W 67-58 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/31/2023 Western Illinois - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
1/11/2024 Southern Indiana - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

