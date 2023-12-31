The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) hope to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 44% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Leathernecks allow to opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Cougars are the 251st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Leathernecks rank third.

The 71.9 points per game the Cougars put up are just 4.8 more points than the Leathernecks give up (67.1).

SIU-Edwardsville is 6-2 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville posts 83.8 points per game in home games, compared to 61 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 22.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Cougars are giving up 13.1 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (76.3).

When playing at home, SIU-Edwardsville is making 1.7 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than on the road (6.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (35.1%).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule