Sunday's game between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) and Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) matching up at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 71-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SIU-Edwardsville, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on December 31.

The game has no set line.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 71, Western Illinois 66

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: SIU-Edwardsville (-4.9)

SIU-Edwardsville (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.1

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Western Illinois is 4-5-0. A total of six out of the Cougars' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Leathernecks' games have gone over. SIU-Edwardsville is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while Western Illinois has gone 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars' +44 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.9 points per game (254th in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (124th in college basketball).

SIU-Edwardsville records 34.9 rebounds per game (250th in college basketball) compared to the 34.1 of its opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) while shooting 36.5% from deep (73rd in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game while shooting 36%.

The Cougars average 96.9 points per 100 possessions (136th in college basketball), while allowing 92.7 points per 100 possessions (258th in college basketball).

SIU-Edwardsville has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (38th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.3 (317th in college basketball).

