The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-11) take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET in OVC action.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Leathernecks score an average of 82.5 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 78.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 78.1 points, Western Illinois is 7-0.

SIU-Edwardsville has a 2-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.5 points.

The Cougars score 72.8 points per game, 12 more points than the 60.8 the Leathernecks give up.

When SIU-Edwardsville scores more than 60.8 points, it is 3-7.

Western Illinois has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

This season the Cougars are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Leathernecks concede.

The Leathernecks shoot 47% from the field, 3% higher than the Cougars concede.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Ava Stoller: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Sofie Lowis: 12.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (33-for-85)

12.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (33-for-85) Macy Silvey: 9 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82)

9 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82) Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.9 FG%

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule