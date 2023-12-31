The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to extend a seven-game home win streak when they take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. The contest airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Edwardsville, Illinois

Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under SIU-Edwardsville -5.5 133.5

SIU-Edwardsville Betting Records & Stats

SIU-Edwardsville's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 133.5 points seven times.

The average total in SIU-Edwardsville's games this year is 140.6, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Cougars are 8-3-0 ATS this season.

SIU-Edwardsville has been more successful against the spread than Western Illinois this year, sporting an ATS record of 8-3-0, as opposed to the 4-5-0 record of Western Illinois.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SIU-Edwardsville 7 63.6% 71.9 143.8 68.7 135.8 138.4 Western Illinois 6 66.7% 71.9 143.8 67.1 135.8 141.1

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

SIU-Edwardsville won seven games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Cougars average 71.9 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 67.1 the Leathernecks allow.

SIU-Edwardsville is 3-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 67.1 points.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SIU-Edwardsville 8-3-0 4-0 6-5-0 Western Illinois 4-5-0 1-3 2-7-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits

SIU-Edwardsville Western Illinois 6-0 Home Record 5-1 0-6 Away Record 2-5 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 83.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.7 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

