SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-5, 0-0 OVC) face the Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-6, 0-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC teams at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 16 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 5.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Drew Cisse: 8.3 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- James Dent Jr.: 14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jesiah West: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ryan Myers: 12.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Quinlan Bennett: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|Western Illinois AVG
|Western Illinois Rank
|273rd
|70.5
|Points Scored
|70.7
|271st
|164th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|136th
|286th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|44
|9th
|216th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|24th
|203rd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.4
|281st
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.5
|252nd
|41st
|9.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|223rd
