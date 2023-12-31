Should you bet on Robert Tonyan getting into the end zone in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Tonyan has put up a 72-yard campaign thus far (7.2 yards per game), hauling in eight throws out of 12 targets.

Tonyan, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Robert Tonyan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2 2 18 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 2 10 0 Week 6 Vikings 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Saints 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Cardinals 1 1 14 0

