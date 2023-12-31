On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Philipp Kurashev going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kurashev stats and insights

  • Kurashev has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Kurashev has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 105 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:43 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 20:28 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.