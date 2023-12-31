Who is the team to beat at the top of the MVC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVC Power Rankings

1. Drake

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Overall Rank: 54th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 78-59 vs Southern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Indiana State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

2. Belmont

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Overall Rank: 69th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: W 69-61 vs UIC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Illinois State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

3. Murray State

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
  • Last Game: W 90-62 vs Valparaiso

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bradley
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

4. Illinois State

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 101st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
  • Last Game: W 78-74 vs Bradley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Belmont
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

5. UIC

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Overall Rank: 126th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
  • Last Game: L 69-61 vs Belmont

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Southern Illinois
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. Missouri State

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 157th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
  • Last Game: W 54-52 vs Northern Iowa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Valparaiso
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7. Southern Illinois

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Overall Rank: 159th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
  • Last Game: L 78-59 vs Drake

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: UIC
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8. Northern Iowa

  • Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Overall Rank: 178th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: L 54-52 vs Missouri State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Evansville
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. Indiana State

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 258th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
  • Last Game: W 66-49 vs Evansville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Drake
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10. Bradley

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-25
  • Overall Rank: 313th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
  • Last Game: L 78-74 vs Illinois State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Murray State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11. Valparaiso

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 3-26
  • Overall Rank: 335th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
  • Last Game: L 90-62 vs Murray State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Missouri State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

12. Evansville

  • Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-28
  • Overall Rank: 348th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
  • Last Game: L 66-49 vs Indiana State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northern Iowa
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.