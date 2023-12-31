Will MacKenzie Entwistle Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 31?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is MacKenzie Entwistle a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Entwistle stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, Entwistle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).
- Entwistle has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Entwistle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:47
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:25
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
