Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert will be up against the Atlanta Falcons and their 15th-ranked rushing defense in Week 17, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Herbert has generated 102 carries for 459 yards (45.9 ypg), and Herbert has scored one touchdown on the ground. On the season, Herbert also has 16 receptions for 116 yards (11.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Herbert vs. the Falcons

Herbert vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games The Falcons have let two opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Atlanta has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Falcons have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The 110.9 rushing yards the Falcons allow per contest makes them the 15th-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

The Falcons have the No. 2 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up six this season (0.4 per game).

Khalil Herbert Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has hit the rushing yards over in four of 10 opportunities (40.0%).

The Bears pass on 49.6% of their plays and run on 50.4%. They are 21st in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 102 of his team's 472 total rushing attempts this season (21.6%).

Herbert has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 10 games played.

He has scored two of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (6.5%).

He has 12 red zone carries for 18.2% of the team share (his team runs on 54.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cardinals 12/24/2023 Week 16 20 ATT / 112 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 16 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

