When the Chicago Bears (6-9) and Atlanta Falcons (7-8) play on December 31 at Soldier Field, Justin Fields and Taylor Heinicke will be under center for their respective sides. Which quarterback has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Bears vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

Justin Fields vs. Taylor Heinicke Matchup

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Taylor Heinicke 11 Games Played 4 60.9% Completion % 59.8% 2,146 (195.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 727 (181.8) 15 Touchdowns 4 9 Interceptions 1 585 (53.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 78 (19.5) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 188.5 yards

: Over/Under 188.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Falcons Defensive Stats

This year, the Falcons rank sixth in the NFL with 19.2 points allowed per contest and rank ninth in total yards allowed with 308.4 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta has been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by allowing 197.5 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Falcons have surrendered 1,663 total rushing yards (15th in NFL) and rank eighth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.9).

On defense, Atlanta ranks first in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 38.1%. It is first in third-down percentage allowed at 33.7%.

Taylor Heinicke Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 201.5 yards

: Over/Under 201.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

