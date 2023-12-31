For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jason Dickinson a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

Dickinson has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Dickinson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 23.5% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are conceding 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:48 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:12 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:54 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:35 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

