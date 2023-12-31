The Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning stretch when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5) at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs on BTN.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1
Illinois vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Illini average 18.6 more points per game (75.1) than the Hoosiers allow (56.5).
  • When it scores more than 56.5 points, Illinois is 6-4.
  • Indiana has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The 80.9 points per game the Hoosiers score are 18.4 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (62.5).
  • When Indiana puts up more than 62.5 points, it is 10-1.
  • Illinois has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.
  • The Hoosiers are making 51% of their shots from the field, 9.5% higher than the Fighting Illini allow to opponents (41.5%).
  • The Fighting Illini shoot 46.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Hoosiers allow.

Illinois Leaders

  • Kendall Bostic: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 70.4 FG%
  • Genesis Bryant: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)
  • Adalia McKenzie: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Makira Cook: 12.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
  • Camille Hobby: 7.7 PTS, 54.7 FG%

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Missouri L 69-66 State Farm Center
12/20/2023 Arkansas L 60-59 Massimino Court
12/21/2023 UTEP W 81-71 Massimino Court
12/31/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/7/2024 Wisconsin - State Farm Center
1/11/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

