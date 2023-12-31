The Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning stretch when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5) at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs on BTN.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1

Illinois vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini average 18.6 more points per game (75.1) than the Hoosiers allow (56.5).

When it scores more than 56.5 points, Illinois is 6-4.

Indiana has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.

The 80.9 points per game the Hoosiers score are 18.4 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (62.5).

When Indiana puts up more than 62.5 points, it is 10-1.

Illinois has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.

The Hoosiers are making 51% of their shots from the field, 9.5% higher than the Fighting Illini allow to opponents (41.5%).

The Fighting Illini shoot 46.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Hoosiers allow.

Illinois Leaders

Kendall Bostic: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 70.4 FG%

12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 70.4 FG% Genesis Bryant: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Adalia McKenzie: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Makira Cook: 12.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

12.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Camille Hobby: 7.7 PTS, 54.7 FG%

