Sunday's contest features the Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5) squaring off at Assembly Hall in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-62 win for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 31.

The Fighting Illini came out on top in their last outing 81-71 against UTEP on Thursday.

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Illinois vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 76, Illinois 62

Other Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini picked up their signature win of the season on November 7, when they defeated the Morehead State Eagles, who rank No. 214 in our computer rankings, 81-61.

Illinois has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Hoosiers have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Illinois has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 214) on November 7

90-58 at home over Canisius (No. 241) on November 26

81-71 over UTEP (No. 245) on December 21

74-52 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 311) on December 6

89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 317) on November 29

Illinois Leaders

Kendall Bostic: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 70.4 FG%

12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 70.4 FG% Genesis Bryant: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Adalia McKenzie: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Makira Cook: 12.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

12.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Camille Hobby: 7.7 PTS, 54.7 FG%

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game, with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.1 points per game (71st in college basketball) and give up 62.5 per outing (148th in college basketball).

