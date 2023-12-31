Illinois vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5) squaring off at Assembly Hall in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-62 win for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 31.
The Fighting Illini came out on top in their last outing 81-71 against UTEP on Thursday.
Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Illinois vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 76, Illinois 62
Other Big Ten Predictions
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Michigan State vs Penn State
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Rutgers vs Northwestern
Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Illini picked up their signature win of the season on November 7, when they defeated the Morehead State Eagles, who rank No. 214 in our computer rankings, 81-61.
- Illinois has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, the Hoosiers have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
- Illinois has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).
Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins
- 81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 214) on November 7
- 90-58 at home over Canisius (No. 241) on November 26
- 81-71 over UTEP (No. 245) on December 21
- 74-52 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 311) on December 6
- 89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 317) on November 29
Illinois Leaders
- Kendall Bostic: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 70.4 FG%
- Genesis Bryant: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)
- Adalia McKenzie: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Makira Cook: 12.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
- Camille Hobby: 7.7 PTS, 54.7 FG%
Illinois Performance Insights
- The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game, with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.1 points per game (71st in college basketball) and give up 62.5 per outing (148th in college basketball).
