Equanimeous St. Brown has a tough matchup when his Chicago Bears meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons concede 197.5 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

St. Brown's four grabs have turned into 44 total yards (and an average of 11.0 per game). He has been targeted five times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on St. Brown and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Brown vs. the Falcons

St. Brown vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

16 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Falcons give up 197.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense ranks 10th in the league with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Bears vs Falcons on Fubo!

Bears Player Previews

Equanimeous St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on St. Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.

St. Brown Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), St. Brown has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has 1.1% of his team's target share (five targets on 465 passing attempts).

He has racked up 8.8 yards per target (44 yards on five targets).

St. Brown, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.