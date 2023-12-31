Will Equanimeous St. Brown Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Equanimeous St. Brown was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Chicago Bears play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Check out St. Brown's stats on this page.
St. Brown's season stats include 44 yards on four receptions (11.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted five times.
Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Pectoral
- The Bears have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Darnell Mooney (DNP/concussion): 31 Rec; 414 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 70 Rec; 678 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
St. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|44
|3
|0
|11.0
St. Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|2
|2
|19
|0
