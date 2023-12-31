The Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Darnell Mooney get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Mooney has 31 receptions (on 61 targets) for 414 yards and one TD, averaging 29.6 yards per game.

In one of 14 games this season, Mooney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 1 41 0 Week 9 @Saints 6 5 82 0 Week 10 Panthers 4 2 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 1 24 0 Week 12 @Vikings 3 2 6 0 Week 14 Lions 7 2 44 0 Week 15 @Browns 8 2 14 0 Week 16 Cardinals 4 2 5 0

