Darnell Mooney did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up with the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Check out Mooney's stats below.

Looking at season stats, Mooney has been targeted 61 times and has 31 catches for 414 yards (13.4 per reception) and one TD, plus two carries for five yards.

Darnell Mooney Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Bears have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Equanimeous St. Brown (FP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 70 Rec; 678 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mooney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 61 31 414 181 1 13.4

Mooney Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 1 41 0 Week 9 @Saints 6 5 82 0 Week 10 Panthers 4 2 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 1 24 0 Week 12 @Vikings 3 2 6 0 Week 14 Lions 7 2 44 0 Week 15 @Browns 8 2 14 0 Week 16 Cardinals 4 2 5 0

