With the Chicago Bears playing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is D'Onta Foreman a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Foreman has 425 rushing yards (47.2 ypg) on 109 carries, with four touchdowns.

Foreman has added 11 catches for 77 yards (8.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Foreman has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in three games in all.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

D'Onta Foreman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Saints 20 83 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 21 80 1 2 12 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 14 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Lions 11 50 0 2 22 0 Week 15 @Browns 6 -6 0 0 0 0

