D'Onta Foreman has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons have conceded 110.9 rushing yards per game, 15th in the league.

This season, Foreman has received 109 carries and ran for 425 yards (47.2 ypg) while scoring four rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Foreman has tallied 11 catches for 77 yards (8.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Foreman vs. the Falcons

Foreman vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 124 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 124 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Falcons have let two opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Falcons this season.

The Falcons give up 110.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have put up six touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Falcons' defense is second in the league in that category.

D'Onta Foreman Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Foreman Rushing Insights

So far this season, Foreman has hit the over six times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

The Bears pass on 49.6% of their plays and run on 50.4%. They are 21st in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 472 rushes this season. He's handled 109 of those carries (23.1%).

Foreman has a rushing touchdown in three of nine games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 16.1% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 17 carries in the red zone (25.8% of his team's 66 red zone rushes).

D'Onta Foreman Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 1.5 (-118)

Foreman Receiving Insights

In 28.6% of his opportunities (twice in seven games), Foreman has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Foreman has been targeted on 16 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (3.4% target share).

He has averaged 4.8 yards per target (77 yards on 16 targets).

Foreman, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Foreman (two red zone targets) has been targeted 3.6% of the time in the red zone (55 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Foreman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 21 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 83 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

