Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Looking to wager on Bedard's props? Here is some information to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:37 per game on the ice, is -16.

In 12 of 35 games this season, Bedard has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Bedard has a point in 24 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points six times.

Bedard has an assist in 13 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Bedard goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Bedard has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are conceding 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 35 Games 1 32 Points 0 15 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

