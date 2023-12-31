Will Cole Guttman Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 31?
When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Cole Guttman score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Guttman stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Guttman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Stars this season in one game (five shots).
- Guttman has scored one goal on the power play.
- Guttman averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Guttman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|12:40
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:34
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
