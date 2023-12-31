Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Stars on December 31, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Connor Bedard and others on the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center.
Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blackhawks vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Bedard's 15 goals and 17 assists in 35 games for Chicago add up to 32 total points on the season.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|6
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Philipp Kurashev is a key piece of the offense for Chicago with 22 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 16 assists in 28 games.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
Jason Dickinson's 12 goals and six assists add up to 18 points this season.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Robertson is Dallas' leading contributor with 34 points. He has 11 goals and 23 assists this season.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|9
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|5
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) to the team.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
