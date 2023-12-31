Roope Hintz and Jason Dickinson will be two of the best players to watch when the Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard's 15 goals and 17 assists in 35 matchups give him 32 points on the season.

Philipp Kurashev is a key contributor for Chicago, with 22 total points this season. In 28 games, he has netted six goals and provided 16 assists.

This season, Dickinson has scored 12 goals and contributed six assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of 18.

In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 2-11-1 this season, collecting 381 saves and allowing 57 goals (4.2 goals against average) with an .870 save percentage (65th in the league).

Stars Players to Watch

Jason Robertson has been a major player for Dallas this season, collecting 34 points in 34 games.

Joe Pavelski is another important player for Dallas, with 33 points (one per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 19 assists.

Hintz's total of 32 points is via 14 goals and 18 assists.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 10-2-2. He has conceded 43 goals (3.1 goals against average) and made 397 saves with a .902% save percentage (34th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 8th 3.47 Goals Scored 2.46 30th 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.66 30th 17th 30.2 Shots 26.7 31st 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 13th 22% Power Play % 12.84% 28th 3rd 86.36% Penalty Kill % 75% 27th

