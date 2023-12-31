The Dallas Stars (21-9-4) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-2) -- who've lost 10 straight on the road -- on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Blackhawks vs Stars Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/29/2023 Stars Blackhawks 5-4 (F/OT) DAL

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks give up 3.7 goals per game (128 in total), 29th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks' 86 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor Bedard 35 15 17 32 31 30 40.5%
Philipp Kurashev 28 6 16 22 15 16 52.4%
Jason Dickinson 35 12 6 18 14 31 46.7%
Nick Foligno 35 8 9 17 13 28 47.9%
Anthony Beauvillier 35 4 9 13 5 22 50%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars rank 12th in goals against, conceding 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Stars' 118 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Stars have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 34 11 23 34 24 22 -
Joe Pavelski 34 14 19 33 27 13 50.5%
Roope Hintz 32 14 18 32 10 8 54.1%
Matt Duchene 33 11 18 29 17 17 55.7%
Miro Heiskanen 34 4 20 24 20 21 -

