Bears vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (7-8) visit the Chicago Bears (6-9) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
The betting trends and insights for the Bears and Falcons can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bears vs. Falcons Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bears
|2.5
|38
|-150
|+125
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Bears vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats
Chicago Bears
- The average total in Chicago's outings this year is 42.9, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bears have put together a 7-7-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bears are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Chicago has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
Atlanta Falcons
- The Falcons have combined with their opponent to score more than 38 points in nine of 15 games this season.
- Atlanta's games this year have had a 40.1-point total on average, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Falcons are 5-10-0 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Atlanta has entered three games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
Bears vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bears
|20.9
|21
|23
|20
|42.9
|11
|15
|Falcons
|19.1
|24
|19.2
|6
|40.1
|9
|15
Bears vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends
Bears
- In its past three games, Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In its past three games, Chicago has hit the over once.
- The Bears have a negative point differential on the season (-31 total points, -2.1 per game), as do the Falcons (-1 total points, -0.1 per game).
Falcons
- Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.
- The Falcons have gone over the total once in their past three games.
- The Bears have a -31-point scoring differential on the season (-2.1 per game). The Falcons also have been outscored by opponents this year (one total point, 0.1 per game).
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.9
|42.1
|43.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|22.7
|25.3
|ATS Record
|7-7-1
|3-3-1
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-1
|4-3-0
|4-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-8
|2-2
|2-6
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.1
|41.4
|38.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.5
|22.1
|20.9
|ATS Record
|5-10-0
|3-5-0
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-10-0
|3-5-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-6
|4-3
|1-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-0
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.