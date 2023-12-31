The Chicago Bears (6-9) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 versus the Atlanta Falcons (7-8). The point total has been set at 38.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Bears can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Falcons. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Falcons as they ready for this matchup against the Bears.

Bears vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Bears (-3) 38 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bears (-3) 37.5 -158 +134 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 17 Odds

Chicago vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: CBS

Bears vs. Falcons Betting Insights

Chicago has posted a 7-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bears have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Chicago games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (53.3%).

Atlanta's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-10-0.

As a 3-point underdog or more, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) this year.

Atlanta has seen five of its 15 games go over the point total.

