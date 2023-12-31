For their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM , the Chicago Bears (6-9) have eight players on the injury report.

Watch the Bears in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bears took on the Arizona Cardinals in their most recent game, winning 27-16.

The Falcons are coming off of a 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Onta Foreman RB Personal Full Participation In Practice Equanimeous St. Brown WR Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Cole Kmet TE Knee Questionable Darnell Mooney WR Concussion Out Lucas Patrick OL Knee Questionable Teven Jenkins OL Concussion Full Participation In Practice Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Sewell LB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Taylor Heinicke QB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Kaleb McGary OT Knee Questionable Calais Campbell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice David Onyemata DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Lorenzo Carter OLB Neck Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Bears or the Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears Season Insights

The Bears are putting up 324.7 yards per game on offense this year (20th in NFL), and they are giving up 318.1 yards per game (12th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bears rank 21st in scoring offense (20.9 points per game) and 21st in scoring defense (23 points allowed per game) this year.

The Bears have been a bottom-five pass offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 182.6 passing yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 25th in the NFL (237.5 passing yards allowed per game).

Chicago has been a tough matchup for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (second-best with 142.1 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (best with 80.7 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

With 23 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 25 turnovers committed (26th in NFL), the Bears' -2 turnover margin ranks 19th in the league.

Bears vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bears (-2.5)

Bears (-2.5) Moneyline: Bears (-150), Falcons (+125)

Bears (-150), Falcons (+125) Total: 38 points

Sign up to live bet on the Bears-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.