D.J. Moore will lead the Chicago Bears into their battle versus the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +800

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +430

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Justin Fields 187.5 (-113) 55.5 (-113) - D'Onta Foreman - 31.5 (-113) - Khalil Herbert - 28.5 (-113) - Roschon Johnson - - 10.5 (-113) D.J. Moore - - 63.5 (-113) Tyler Scott - - 14.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Taylor Heinicke 195.5 (-113) 11.5 (-111) - Van Jefferson - - 12.5 (-113) Tyler Allgeier - 31.5 (-113) - Kyle Pitts - - 35.5 (-113) Drake London - - 44.5 (-113) Bijan Robinson - 49.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113)

