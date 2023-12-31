The Atlanta Falcons (7-8) will look to upset the Chicago Bears (6-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Soldier Field. The line forecasts a close game, with the Bears favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 38 points.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Bears facing off against the Falcons, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bears vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have been leading after the first quarter in seven games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Chicago's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 3.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Falcons have led four times, have been behind five times, and have been tied six times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Bears have won the second quarter five times, lost six times, and tied four times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Falcons have won the second quarter in seven games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Bears have won the third quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Chicago is averaging 4.5 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Falcons have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The Bears have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in eight games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Falcons' 15 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

Bears vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears have been leading after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in seven games (1-6), and have been knotted up after the first half in three games (1-2) in 2023.

So far in 2023, the Falcons have been winning after the first half in five games, have trailed after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season (3-4 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (3-3), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

Chicago's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 10.3 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Falcons have won the second half in eight games, lost the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in one game.

