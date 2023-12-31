On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Alex Vlasic going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

  • Vlasic has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).
  • Vlasic has no points on the power play.
  • Vlasic averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are giving up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:32 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 24:58 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:39 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:07 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

