UIC vs. Southern Illinois December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4, 0-1 MVC) meeting the UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Jones: 9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Filip: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ethan Pickett: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 24.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trent Brown: 7.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
UIC vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|UIC AVG
|UIC Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|227th
|331st
|31.5
|Rebounds
|32.4
|300th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8
|104th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
