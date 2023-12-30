The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak at the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Southern Illinois vs. UIC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Illinois Moneyline UIC Moneyline FanDuel Southern Illinois (-6.5) 132.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Betting Trends

UIC has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Southern Illinois has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Salukis' 11 games this season have hit the over.

