How to Watch UIC vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) will try to extend a three-game road winning streak at the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Indiana State vs Michigan State (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Middle Tennessee vs Murray State (4:00 PM ET | December 30)
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Salukis have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
- UIC has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Salukis are the rebounding team in the country, the Flames rank 290th.
- The Flames average 8.2 more points per game (72.8) than the Salukis allow (64.6).
- UIC has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UIC put up 68.5 points per game last season, 4.4 more than it averaged on the road (64.1).
- The Flames gave up fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than away (75.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UIC drained fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (33%) than at home (32.2%).
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Green Bay
|L 70-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 89-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|Incarnate Word
|L 67-66
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/6/2024
|Valparaiso
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
