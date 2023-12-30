The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) will try to extend a three-game road winning streak at the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

UIC Stats Insights

  • The Flames' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Salukis have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
  • UIC has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Salukis are the rebounding team in the country, the Flames rank 290th.
  • The Flames average 8.2 more points per game (72.8) than the Salukis allow (64.6).
  • UIC has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UIC put up 68.5 points per game last season, 4.4 more than it averaged on the road (64.1).
  • The Flames gave up fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than away (75.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UIC drained fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (33%) than at home (32.2%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Green Bay L 70-68 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/16/2023 Western Michigan W 89-68 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/21/2023 Incarnate Word L 67-66 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/30/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
1/2/2024 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
1/6/2024 Valparaiso - Credit Union 1 Arena

