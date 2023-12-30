The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) will try to extend a three-game road winning streak at the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Salukis have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

UIC has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Salukis are the rebounding team in the country, the Flames rank 290th.

The Flames average 8.2 more points per game (72.8) than the Salukis allow (64.6).

UIC has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UIC put up 68.5 points per game last season, 4.4 more than it averaged on the road (64.1).

The Flames gave up fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than away (75.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, UIC drained fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (33%) than at home (32.2%).

