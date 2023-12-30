What are UIC's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UIC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UIC ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-1 NR NR 208

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC's best wins

UIC's signature win this season came on November 6 in a 67-51 victory against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. The leading point-getter against Loyola Chicago was Danyel Middleton, who put up 16 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

81-65 over UTEP (No. 278/RPI) on December 20

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 300/RPI) on November 12

79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 317/RPI) on November 19

76-46 at home over Chicago State (No. 325/RPI) on December 15

95-89 on the road over Omaha (No. 326/RPI) on December 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UIC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), UIC is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

The Flames have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UIC has the 277th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Flames have 19 games left this year, including 12 against teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records above .500.

UIC has 19 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

UIC's next game

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. UIC Flames

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. UIC Flames Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UIC games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.