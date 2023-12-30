Saturday's MVC slate includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4) against the Drake Bulldogs (6-3), at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southern Illinois vs. Drake Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Laniah Randle: 16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Seairra Hughes: 11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Quierra Love: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaidynn Mason: 16.0 PTS, 1.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drake Players to Watch

Katie Dinnebier: 18.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Miller: 10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK Grace Berg: 17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Taylor McAulay: 11.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Courtney Becker: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.