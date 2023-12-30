How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) will visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Indiana State vs Michigan State (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Middle Tennessee vs Murray State (4:00 PM ET | December 30)
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).
- In games Southern Illinois shoots higher than 37.7% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
- The Salukis are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames rank 155th.
- The 76.6 points per game the Salukis average are 13.7 more points than the Flames give up (62.9).
- Southern Illinois has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 62.9 points.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Southern Illinois averaged 6.1 more points per game (70.2) than it did on the road (64.1).
- Defensively the Salukis were better in home games last year, giving up 57.9 points per game, compared to 66 on the road.
- Southern Illinois made 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 69-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 76-63
|Banterra Center
|12/22/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 81-50
|Banterra Center
|12/30/2023
|UIC
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|Belmont
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
