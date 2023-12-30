The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) will visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Salukis make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).
  • In games Southern Illinois shoots higher than 37.7% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
  • The Salukis are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames rank 155th.
  • The 76.6 points per game the Salukis average are 13.7 more points than the Flames give up (62.9).
  • Southern Illinois has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Southern Illinois averaged 6.1 more points per game (70.2) than it did on the road (64.1).
  • Defensively the Salukis were better in home games last year, giving up 57.9 points per game, compared to 66 on the road.
  • Southern Illinois made 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Wichita State L 69-68 Charles Koch Arena
12/19/2023 North Dakota State W 76-63 Banterra Center
12/22/2023 Southern Indiana W 81-50 Banterra Center
12/30/2023 UIC - Banterra Center
1/2/2024 Belmont - Banterra Center
1/6/2024 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.