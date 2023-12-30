For bracketology analysis on Southern Illinois and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Southern Illinois ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-1 NR NR 77

Southern Illinois' best wins

Against the Saint Louis Billikens on December 2, Southern Illinois notched its signature win of the season, which was a 101-62 home victory. Xavier Johnson dropped a team-leading 32 points with three rebounds and five assists in the matchup against Saint Louis.

Next best wins

62-50 at home over UIC (No. 177/RPI) on December 30

76-63 at home over North Dakota State (No. 194/RPI) on December 19

91-68 at home over Queens (No. 231/RPI) on November 10

81-54 over New Mexico State (No. 262/RPI) on November 22

70-68 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 269/RPI) on December 5

Southern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Salukis are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Salukis have seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Southern Illinois faces the 180th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Salukis' upcoming schedule features 11 games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.

SIU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Southern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Belmont Bruins

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Belmont Bruins Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

