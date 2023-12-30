Southern Illinois vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (7-4) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) at Banterra Center has a projected final score of 77-70 based on our computer prediction, with Drake taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.
In their last time out, the Salukis lost 76-58 to Oklahoma State on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southern Illinois vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Illinois vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 77, Southern Illinois 70
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Salukis picked up their best win of the season on November 23, when they beat the Charlotte 49ers, who rank No. 134 in our computer rankings, 55-52.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Southern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-52 over Charlotte (No. 134) on November 23
- 75-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 189) on December 9
- 66-55 over George Washington (No. 204) on November 24
- 85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 279) on November 7
- 77-53 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 298) on December 6
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Laniah Randle: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 STL, 51.8 FG%
- Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 56.5 FG%
- Quierra Love: 7.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis average 68.5 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (250th in college basketball). They have a +10 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.