Saturday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (7-4) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) at Banterra Center has a projected final score of 77-70 based on our computer prediction, with Drake taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last time out, the Salukis lost 76-58 to Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Southern Illinois vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Southern Illinois vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Southern Illinois 70

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Salukis picked up their best win of the season on November 23, when they beat the Charlotte 49ers, who rank No. 134 in our computer rankings, 55-52.

Southern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 over Charlotte (No. 134) on November 23

75-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 189) on December 9

66-55 over George Washington (No. 204) on November 24

85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 279) on November 7

77-53 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 298) on December 6

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 STL, 51.8 FG%

17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 STL, 51.8 FG% Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 56.5 FG%

11.1 PTS, 56.5 FG% Quierra Love: 7.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

7.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis average 68.5 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (250th in college basketball). They have a +10 scoring differential overall.

