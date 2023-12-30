Can we count on SIU-Edwardsville to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How SIU-Edwardsville ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 223

SIU-Edwardsville's best wins

SIU-Edwardsville, in its signature win of the season, beat the Denver Pioneers 77-74 on November 16. Against Denver, Shamar Wright led the team by compiling 24 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

60-51 over Nicholls State (No. 159/RPI) on November 17

78-69 at home over Green Bay (No. 198/RPI) on December 6

67-58 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 327/RPI) on December 29

81-67 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on November 25

SIU-Edwardsville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), SIU-Edwardsville is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Schedule insights

SIU-Edwardsville has the 276th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Cougars have 16 games remaining this year, including 11 against teams with worse records, and five against teams with records above .500.

SIUE's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville's next game

Matchup: Little Rock Trojans vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Little Rock Trojans vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

