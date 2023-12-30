Patrick Williams plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 120-104 loss against the Pacers, Williams tallied 22 points and two steals.

Let's break down Williams' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.3 14.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.9 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 15.9 20 PR -- 14.4 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.1



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the 76ers

Williams has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 9.3% and 9.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.4.

Defensively, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 111.1 points per contest.

Conceding 42.4 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers concede 25.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

The 76ers give up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Patrick Williams vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2023 37 13 6 0 3 1 0

