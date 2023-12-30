For bracketology insights on Northwestern and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on Northwestern's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Northwestern ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-1 NR NR 213

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern's best wins

Northwestern picked up its signature win of the season on December 21, when it defeated the Temple Owls, who rank No. 179 in the RPI rankings, 72-68. Against Temple, Melannie Daley led the team by delivering 21 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 183/RPI) on November 9

77-70 at home over Rutgers (No. 201/RPI) on December 30

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 326/RPI) on November 12

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 330/RPI) on November 19

86-66 at home over Bradley (No. 335/RPI) on December 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Northwestern has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Northwestern is facing the 76th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Wildcats' 16 remaining games this year, one are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records over .500.

Looking at Northwestern's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Northwestern's next game

Matchup: Penn State Lady Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Penn State Lady Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Northwestern games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.