When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Northwestern be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000

How Northwestern ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 1-0 24 26 20

Northwestern's best wins

When Northwestern beat the Purdue Boilermakers (No. 1 in the AP's Top 25) on December 1 by a score of 92-88 in overtime, it was its best victory of the season thus far. Boo Buie, as the top point-getter in the win over Purdue, posted 31 points, while Ty Berry was second on the squad with 21.

Next best wins

71-66 at home over Dayton (No. 9/RPI) on November 10

65-46 over Arizona State (No. 61/RPI) on December 20

89-67 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 116/RPI) on November 27

74-63 at home over Jackson State (No. 134/RPI) on December 29

72-61 at home over Binghamton (No. 213/RPI) on November 6

Northwestern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Northwestern is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

According to the RPI, Northwestern has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Northwestern has the 177th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Wildcats have 18 games left this season, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records over .500.

Of Northwestern's 18 remaining games this year, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northwestern's next game

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern Wildcats Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV Channel: BTN

