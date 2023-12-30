Saturday's contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-8) matching up with the Northwestern Wildcats (5-7) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 victory for Rutgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Wildcats enter this game following a 72-68 win against Temple on Thursday.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 71, Northwestern 70

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats took down the No. 123-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UIC Flames, 92-86, on November 9, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Wildcats have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Northwestern is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 123) on November 9

72-68 on the road over Temple (No. 125) on December 21

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 279) on November 19

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 310) on November 12

86-66 at home over Bradley (No. 326) on December 17

Northwestern Leaders

Melannie Daley: 13.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.1 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

13.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.1 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Caileigh Walsh: 11.9 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

11.9 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Caroline Lau: 7.6 PTS, 6.3 AST, 38.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

7.6 PTS, 6.3 AST, 38.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Paige Mott: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 49.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 49.4 FG% Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -129 scoring differential, falling short by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 132nd in college basketball and are giving up 79.7 per contest to rank 346th in college basketball.

The Wildcats are putting up 77.8 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 61.8 points per contest.

Northwestern is allowing 74.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (84.8).

